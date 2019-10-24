Buena falls to Marana on home court

SIERRA VISTA — Buena couldn’t carry momentum from their straight set victory over Nogales on Tuesday into their home match against Marana on Thursday night. The Tigers left Sierra Vista with a straight set victory and handed the Colts their seventh loss of the season.
The opening set started off close but quickly swung in favor of Marana. Buena remained in reach, despite trailing 4-3, but strong hitting by the Tigers moved them ahead 9-3. Buena battled back to trim their deficit to four points, 10-6, then to just two points, 12-10, before Marana found their rhythm once again.
Colts head coach Todd Bradbury called a timeout with his team trailing 18-10. The halt in play didn’t hinder Marana’s momentum as they allowed three more Buena points before winning the first set 25-13.
No. 24 Buena seemed to find their offense in the second set as they leapt to a 5-1 lead. Marana decided to use one of their timeouts trailing 7-3 early in the second set. The break worked in their favor as the Tigers trimmed their deficit to 8-7. Buena was able to push ahead 12-9, however, they couldn’t hold on to the lead as Marana ltied 14-14. Marana took the next point causing Buena to burn another timeout.
The Tigers went on to take a three-point advantage 19-16 before the Colts tied the game 20-20. Both teams exchanged points as the 25-point mark approached. Marana was able to score two consecutive points with the score 24-24 to steal the second set, 26-24.
The see-saw play carried over into the third set. Ultimately Marana was able to take a two-point lead, which quickly turned to five, 14-9, causing another Colt timeout. Buena struggled out of the break as they scored two of the eight points. They called another timeout with the score 20-11. Buena was unable to catch Marana as they were able to close out the third set 25-16.
Buena is now 7-7 on the season with two games left in the season. They are back on the court on Saturday when they travel to Ironwood Ridge. Buena is still in contention for a playoff spot as of Thursday night.