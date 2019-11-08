PEORIA — The already long bus ride back to Sierra Vista will feel a lot longer as the No. 9 Colts were eliminated from the 5A football state playoffs Friday night.
No. 8 Sunrise Mountain handed Buena their third loss of the season with a 49-36 victory.
Buena had the hot start, scoring most of their touchdowns in the first quarter. The Colts defense struggled to stop the run as time progressed which put the Colts on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
