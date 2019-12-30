TUCSON — Buena High School girls basketball team finished second with a 3-1 record in the Holiday Shoot Out, hosted by Flowing Wells. The Colts’ lone lost came in the championship game to an undefeated Sahuaro team.
Alani Encinas and Lydia Griffith were selected to the all tournament team with many more of the girls also deserving as well.
Senior Jaslyn Booker broke the school career rebounding record in the first game against Walden Grove. She currently sits at 749 rebounds with 10 region games still to come. Fellow senior, Lydia Griffith sits at 851 career points with at least 10 games left in her career and needs 149 points to get 1,000 and 89 to break the school record of 939 points.
Jadae Fehoko had a awesome weekend in which she was able to get two double doubles both against region foes Sunnyside and Marana.
“Overall it was a good weekend for the program as they seem to have found their intensity and chemistry on the floor,” head coach Cole Colven wrote in a statement. “Although we had a good weekend we still have some stuff to clean up and we will continue to do so.”
Buena resumes their regular season schedule on Jan. 9 when they host Cienega.
Submitted by Cole Colvin