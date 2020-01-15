SIERRA VISTA — The Buena High School Boys basketball team broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat Ironwood Ridge 74-56 in Sierra Vista Tuesday night.
Ironwood Ridge had pulled within two on back-to-back 3-pointers by Trey Cox and Mason Goodman with about 6 minutes left.
Buena was 15-of-16 from the line in the fourth quarter. Jovany Featherston led the Colts with 24 points and six steals. Eleven of his points came in the decisive fourth quarter. Isaiah Baugh had 20 points, 14 of which came in the third quarter. Brock Fenton added 12 points and five assists.
Trey Cox led Ironwood Ridge with 15 points, Erick Cochran had 14 and Mason Goodman 13.
Buena is 17-2, has won twelve in a row, and travels to Marana on Thursday.