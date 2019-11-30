SIERRA VISTA — The Buena High School boys basketball team hosted its annual SSVEC Classic tournament Friday and Saturday, going 2-0 on the opening day.
The two-day tournament featured eight teams from as far as Phoenix and as close as Douglas. Buena started Friday with a close win over Baboquivari, 56-53, followed by a big win against La Joya, 55-36. Buena closed out the tournament with games on Saturday against Goldwater and Douglas.
Buena opens their regular season on Tuesday in Sierra Vista, when Cholla High School comes to town. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Douglas plays Sahuaro in Tucson on Monday night at 7 p.m.