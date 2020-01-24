TUCSON — Buena High School's boys basketball team beat Sunnyside 70-40 in Tucson Thursday night to run its record to 20-2 on the season, 5-0 in the 5A South.
The Colts led 19-5 after one quarter, 43-16 at halftime, and 61-33 after three quarters.
All sixteen Buena players that dressed played. Brock Fenton led the Colts with 14 points, four threes and four assists. Jovany Featherston and Isaiah Baugh also had 14 points. Jaylen Mcfadden had 12, Christian Gouchie added 7 points and 5 rebounds, and Hector Ballesteros had 5.
Buena hosts Cienega on Tuesday and Lawley Automotive will be hosting its annual "Shoot for a Car" promotion at half time.
Submitted by Dave Glasgow, Buena boys basketball coach