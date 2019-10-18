Buena lays beatdown on Nogales

NOGALES — Buena rebounded from their disappointing loss last week with a dominating performance over the No. 27 Nogales High School. The Colts returned to Sierra Vista with a 47-0 victory to spoil the Apaches’ senior night.
Friday’s shutout was the team’s first under head coach Joe Thomas, their last one being in the 2013-2014 season, a 51-0 win over Desert View.
“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, any time you get a shutout, it’s a good thing,” Thomas said after the win.
Buena took control from the opening minutes of the game. The team won the opening toss and deferred to Nogales, who chose to receive the ball. Less than a minute into the game the Colts forced and recovered a fumble at the Apaches’ 22-yard line. Senior quarterback Jovoni Borbon made the Apaches pay for the mistake with an 8-yard touchdown run.
Tory Walters carried the ball into the endzone for the extra two points to give Buena a 8-0 less than two minutes into the game.
The Colts added to their lead later in the first quarter. Walters scored on a 49-yard run with 5:26 to play in the opening period. He lead the Colts in rushing with 90 yards on the night. Nogales prevented Buena from adding two points to their score but trailed 14-0. Buena led 27-0 after the first 12 minutes.
Turnovers hurt Nogales throughout the game, ending the night with two fumbles and three interceptions. Borbon picked off Nogales’ quarterback Pedro Rodriguez twice and returned both for touchdowns. He finished with six of the Colts seven touchdowns. Trae McCaa had a timely interception inside the redzone to prevent Nogales from scoring.
A 30-yard touchdown run for Borbon bumped Buena’s lead to 33-0. Nogales had a chance to put points on the board before the intermission with a 35-yard field goal attempt, but the kick was blocked by Claudio Estrada with five seconds left in the half.
McCaa and Isaac Benoit led Buena defensively with five tackles each.
“We executed on both sides of the ball tonight,” Thomas said. “We got a little sloppy but our defense played great. Our goal is to get to 42 points to get the clock running.”
Buena’s point scoring continued in the third quarter. Jesse Avina hauled in a pass from Borbon with one hand and stepped out of bounds 57 yards later, deep inside Apache territory. Borbon capped the drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown. The made extra point increased the Colts lead to 40-0.
Borbon’s second pick 6 of the game in the second half of the third quarter put the Colts ahead 47-0 and initiated the running clock for the final minutes.
Coach Thomas and his team know a bigger test comes next week when Ironwood Ridge comes to town. A win next week significantly boosts the currently No. 14 Colts’ chances at making the postseason.
“The biggest game of the year is next week,” Thomas said. “We let the Cienega game slip away last week, we don’t take that lightly. We will be more focused, prepared and hungry for the win. We know what it is going to take to beat Ironwood Ridge and we just have to execute on both sides of the ball and stay consistent at doing what we do well.”