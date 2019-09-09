Quantcast
Buena mountain biking takes 4th in first race

FLAGSTAFF — Buena High School’s mountain bike team competed in Flagstaff this past weekend for their first race of the season.

Buena finished in fourth place overall as a team in the Division 1 category.

Individual Finishers

2nd Place Boys JV 1 South Conference: Caleb Larson

3rd Place Boys JV 1 South Conference: David Thomas

2nd Place Boys JV 2 South Conference: Brandon Moore

1st Place Freshman Boys South Conference: Tristan Damato

3rd Place Freshman Boys South Conference: Zach Wolfe

Saturday Middle School Race

3rd Place: Sixth-Grade Boys — Soren Damato

