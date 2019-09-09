Buena mountain biking takes 4th in first race

FLAGSTAFF — Buena High School’s mountain bike team competed in Flagstaff this past weekend for their first race of the season.
Buena finished in fourth place overall as a team in the Division 1 category.
Individual Finishers
2nd Place Boys JV 1 South Conference: Caleb Larson
3rd Place Boys JV 1 South Conference: David Thomas
2nd Place Boys JV 2 South Conference: Brandon Moore
1st Place Freshman Boys South Conference: Tristan Damato
3rd Place Freshman Boys South Conference: Zach Wolfe
Saturday Middle School Race
3rd Place: Sixth-Grade Boys — Soren Damato