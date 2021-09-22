SIERRA VISTA —While football season is in full swing, it is still cool to chill in the pool.
At the Canyon del Oro Swim Classic Saturday, Sept. 18, Colts senior Edward Dahlin made his presence felt.
The senior swam in the boys 200-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay, 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, earning provisional state qualifying times in all four events.
“Saturday was our first invitational of the season and first opportunity to officially get cut times, and Edward has provisional state times in each event he swam Saturday,” Buena coach Katie-Jo Kinsey said.
While automatic state qualifying is more rigorous than provisional qualifying, Dahlin is on the cusp of clinching his spot.
“Automatic means a little more time dropped, but we are working on the reaction times off the starts and turning quicker,” Kinsey added.
Edward is looking to finish his Colts career with a bang this season.
“Edward has been great this season, he is a strong swimmer who knows what he is doing,” Kinsey said. “We just pick on little aspects of his stroke to drop even tenths of a second off his time.”
When asked what his best stroke is, Dahlin could not decide.
“Freestyle is the easiest to me while I like butterfly because of the challenge it presents,” he said. “I had a friend that did butterfly, and my aim is to beat his time.”
Kinsey believes Edward has shown proficiency in all strokes.
“I think Edward swims well at every stroke, but Edward would say butterfly,” Kinsey said. “Last week we had him swimming just to push him out of his comfort zone so we could see his progress in a race-pace environment.”
Before each meet, Dahlin listens to Green Day and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to pump him up.
“My favorite Green Day song is ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams,’ ” he said “It was their first song I heard on the radio, and I have been a fan of theirs ever since.”
Though one of the more competitive and successful swimmers on the team, Edward is also a great teammate.
“Edward is a good kid, he listens, he asks questions and he does not play games in the pool,” Kinsey said.
Not only is he a positive force in practice, his impact helps elevate his teammates.
“He is a great one to watch in practice because his butterfly is great to the point that he makes it look flawless,” Kinsey said. “Edward is definitely one we use as a demonstrator for younger swimmers on what they should be doing.”
“I usually get nervous right before an event, but until game time I am good,” Dahlin said.
He started swimming at Buena as a freshman. Prior to that, he learned the basics on the Sierra Vista Tsunami team.
“I had been swimming with Tsunami starting in 2015 up until my junior year in 2020,” Dahlin said. “I swam for Buena during my freshman and sophomore years and now currently.”
After high school, Dahlin intends on attending a university.
“I am currently taking classes at Cochise College,” he said. “I want to go to Arizona State University because I heard they were a decent engineering school. Engineering is the most interesting field I have found.”
Buena’s next home meet is Thursday, Sept. 23, against Vail Cienega.
“All of the swimmers are working extremely hard to improve their times,” Buena coach Evisa Swiney said.
