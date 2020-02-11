SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s boys soccer team is returning to the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) released its latest rankings for boys soccer Tuesday at noon and had the Colts as the No. 10 team in the 5A Conference.
Buena will host North Canyon High School, of the Northeast Valley region, on Thursday in the play-in bracket. The winner of Thursday’s game will earn a spot in the final bracket and continue their chase for the championship.
The Colts finished the regular season with a 2-1 win over Sahuaro and with a 5-1 overall record. North Canyon, which is part of the Paradise Valley Unified School District, ended their regular season with a 3-1 loss to Camelback and with a 5-6-1 overall record.
Buena was in the play-in round of last year’s playoffs as the No. 17 team. They were eliminated from the postseason after a 3-2 loss to Paradise Valley on the road. North Canyon hasn’t been in the playoffs since the 2017-2018 season.
Thursday’s game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Buena High School.