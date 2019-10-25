Buena's Ruiz qualifies for state tournament

SIERRA VISTA — The Buena boys golf team hosted Cienega high school from Vail on Thursday for their final match of the season. While both teams had basically been eliminated from a chance at representing their school as a team at the state tournament, three of the young men still had a chance of qualifying as one of the 18 individual slots that the state tournament allows.
Senior Isaac Ruiz of Buena had a strong showing on senior night with a 1-under par, which solidified his slot at the state championships, where he sits at number 9 of the 18. Overall, Ruiz sits at number 26 of all the Division 1 golfers in Arizona.
Daniel Henley of Cienega shot an even-par 36 for the nine hole event and is currently number 3 of 18 (12th overall for D1). Lastly, Diego Guerrero of Cienega, who has been sitting on the bubble the last few weeks, shot a 37 and moved into the 18th spot.
There is at least one current top-18 slot where the individual doesn’t have the required minimum of seven matches to reach the state tournament.
Other Buena scores on Thursday: Junior Jacob McCorkle 43, Sophomore Kale Irlmeier 45, Sophomore Hunter Algorri 56 and Sophomore Camden Houston 64.
The Division 1 State Tournament for golf is held at Tucson Omni National Golf Club on Nov. 4 and 5. Senior Ben Lorenz of Sunrise Mountain High School from Peoria is the defending Division 1 Champion and has signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Oklahoma on a golf scholarship, and is currently the number one rated golfer in Division 1.