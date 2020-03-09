SIERRA VISTA — Desert View softball came to Sierra Vista and stole a win from Buena Monday evening.
The Jaguars erased the Colts’ early lead to leave with a 4-3 win.
Buena took the first lead of the game with a two-out rally. Cheyenne Cunningham got the rally started with a walk and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. She then scored on a single by Aspen Padgett to make the score 1-0 in favor of the home team. Lauren Brown followed with a double to put Colt runners on first and second. Kayla Avalos walked to load the bases, and Amiya Matthews was also walked to score a run and give her an RBI. Emilia Weber singled off the Jaguars’ new pitcher to score Brown.
Buena led 3-0 after the first inning.
Desert View snapped the shutout bid with a solo home run to left field in the fourth inning. That was the only earned run the Colts allowed and the only run to cross home plate with Buena’s starting pitcher Sophia Griffith in the circle.
Katie Nuetzel took over for the sophomore in the sixth inning. She had a shaky start to her outing as she walked the first batter she faced and hit the next batter she saw. Both runners scored on an errant throw from Jazmyn Gilliam to Padgett at first base to tie the game, 3-3. Desert View followed the error with a double to score the eventual game-winning run.
“We left too many people in scoring position,” head coach Mike Tomooka said.
The Colts left six runners in scoring position and had 10 hits in the loss. Buena is now 1-1 on the season and play again Tuesday at Flowing Wells High School.