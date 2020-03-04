SIERRA VISTA — One game up and one win in the books for Buena High School’s softball team. The Colts trounced Walden Grove 20-1 Monday evening in their season debut.
Strong at bats and pitching fueled Buena to victory. Senior Katie Nuetzel started and earned the win Monday. She went three innings and allowed 3 hits and struck out two. Walden Grove’s lone run, which came in the top of the first, was an unearned run for Nuetzel. Sophia Griffith pitched the final two innings and struck out five of the six batters she faced.
Buena secured the win with an 11-run third inning which caused the mercy rule and the game to end, Jazmyn Gilliam and Cheyenne Cunningham were perfect from the batter’s box.
Gilliam had 3 hits, 3 RBIs and scored 2 runs. Cunningham had 5 hits, 2 RBIs and scored 5 runs.
The Colts return to the diamond on Monday when they host Desert View. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.