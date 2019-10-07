Buena takes second in Chandler Prep Invitational

PHOENIX — Buena High School’s volleyball finished second of 32 teams in the Gold Division at the Chandler Prep Invitational this past weekend.
The Lady Colts finished the two-day tournament with a 5-1 record, with their only loss coming in the championship match. Buena fell to Thunderbird 2-0 in the final game.
Emileigh Furry and Miranda Ruiz were named to the all-tournament team. Hallie Haymore was also recognized for her performance as player of the day for Friday.
“We ended up beating three teams ranked higher than us in the state to make it that far and there were a lot of girls who really stepped up and played well all weekend,” Buena head coach Todd Bradbury wrote in an email to the Herald/Review. “Kaitlyn White and Leticia Dixon had great first days, and Emma Messerle, Britney Comolli, Abigail Oletski and Lauren Lane had great second days.”
Buena swept the competition on Friday, the opening day, with 2-0 wins over Widow Rock, Benson and Kingman Academy. The undefeated day put them in first place in pool play heading into the final day. The Lady Colts defeated Poston Butte (2-0) and Gilbert Christian (2-1) to advance to the finals against Thunderbird.
The Lady Colts look to keep their momentum going Tuesday when they host region rival Ironwood Ridge at 6 p.m.