Buena volleyball fends off Nogales

SIERRA VISTA — Buena girls volleyball won a four-set thriller over visiting Nogales High School Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Nogales had the hot hand to start as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening set, but in the closing points couldn’t hang on for the first set win. Buena pulled within two points, 6-4, but the visitors were able to extend their lead to six points, 10-4, causing Buena head coach to call a timeout.
The Apaches held the momentum for a bit out of the break, but saw their lead dwindle to four, 15-11, causing another break in the play. An ace by Kaitlyn White tied the game 18-18 late in the set. Both teams exchanged points until Buena pulled ahead 24-23. An ace by Emileigh Furry gave the home team the first set victory, 25-23.
The second set was a see-saw battle until the very end as the two squads exchanged points and possession for most of the game. Ultimately it was the Apaches who pulled ahead 20-17, forcing a Buena timeout. Buena could not string enough points together to trim their deficit, and Nogales took the second set 25-21.
Buena’s offense found its rhythm in the third and fourth sets. The Colts stormed their way to a 4-0 lead before turning over possession. However, Buena regrouped and increased the lead back to four points, 8-4, forcing the Apaches to halt play with a timeout.
Serving errors by the Colts swung some momentum in favor of the Apaches. However, Buena still was able to hold a seven-point advantage, 18-11, which led to another Apaches timeout. Buena was able to hold on and overcome some miscues to take the third game, 25-19.
Nogales’ eight players were out of gas in the fourth game, which Buena took full advantage of. Furry served nine consecutive points for the Colts, including two aces, to help her team to a big lead. Buena kept the power coming as their lead increased to 18-7. The Colts were awarded four of their final five points, including the match winner, off serving errors by Nogales.
Thursday’s win moved the No. 26 Colts to 4-5 overall, excluding tournament games that don’t count toward the rankings. Buena is back on the court Tuesday when they travel to Sunnyside High School.