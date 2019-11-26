SIERRA VISTA — It took time but the Buena High School girls basketball team took care of business Tuesday night in their 2019-2020 season debut defeating Marana Mountain View 49-32.
The Colts enter the season with high hopes to be a top team in the 5A Conference like they were last season since they return all but one starter this year. Buena battled some nerves in the early going Tuesday night as they didn’t score their first basket until late in the first quarter.
Marana Mountain View scored first with 5:28 in the first quarter and extended their lead to four points before Jaslyn Booker netted Buena’s first basket with 4:15 left in the quarter. Less than a minute later senior Lydia Griffith gave Buena their first lead of the season with a 3-pointer. The Mountain Lions called a timeout as soon as the ball went through the net to try and regroup. Both teams were tied 8-8 after the first quarter.
Buena’s offense found its rhythm in the latter stages of the second quarter. Alani Encinas and Calya Anderson hit back-to-back layups to bump Buena’s lead to five points, 13-8. A second layup by Anderson put the Colts ahead 17-10 with 2:24 to play in the half. She finished with 11 points in the win. Jadae Fehoko converted on a three-point play after being fouled with 11 seconds on the clock to give Buena their 25-12 halftime advantage.
Marana Mountain View was first to strike in the second half but their 2-point bucket was bested by a 3-pointer by Encinas, which gave Buena a 14-point lead early in the quarter. Although Buena’s offense wasn’t as sharp as it could have been, they were able to maintain control of the game and build upon their lead.
The Colts took a 40-19 lead into the final quarter.
The Mountain Lions found their offense in the final frame as they scored 13 points in the eight minutes. Buena tacked on nine to their score.
Encinas, a sophomore, led the Colts with 13 points, while Griffith and Booker chipped in six points each.
Buena is back in action on Dec. 3 when they travel to Cholla High School.