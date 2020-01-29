The Buena High School Colts wrestling team closed out their regular season in Tucson winning their final dual matches by beating Cienega High School 50-25, Catalina High School 78-6 and Santa Rita High School 86-0.
The Colts finish the regular season with a record of 13-3.
Finishing 3-0 for the evening were Ryan Cruz 106, Isaiah Trujillo 113, Anthony Trujillo 120, Billy Ballesteros 138, Jovoni Borbon 182, Justice Grant 195, Stephen Trujillo 220 and Jaden Stewart at 285.
Going 2-1 were Jonas Dunn 126, Andrew Chase 132, Anibal Chavira 145, Josh Kirk 152, Sam Chase 160 and James Prasse at 170.
Finishing 2-0 for the girls was Olivia Butler at 110.
Katie Ziss at 145 and Roxanna Martinez at 160 both finished 1-0. The girls compete in their sectional this Saturday at Flowing Wells High School with the boys sectionals the following Saturday. The team’s dual record over the last 3 years is now 38-7.
— Submitted by Buena wrestling coach Mark Dannels