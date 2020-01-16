TUCSON — The Buena High School Colts wrestling team improved their dual record to 7-3 by beating Rincon University High School, 75-6, Rio Rico High School, 64-12 and Catalina High School, 82-0 on Wednesday.
Earning a hat trick on the mats were Ryan Cruz, 106, Isaiah Trujillo, 113, Anthony Trujillo, 120, Jonas Dunn, 126, Billy Ballesteros, 138, Josh Kirk, 152, Sam Chase, 160, Devin Sullivan, 170, Jovoni Borbon, 182 and Jaden Steward at 285.
Picking up double wins were Andrew Chase, 132, Austin Tiburcio, 145, Justice Grant, 195 and Tofia Fruean at 220.
The Colts travel this weekend to Verrado High School in Buckeye for the Verrado Duals to compete against 22 high schools from the Phoenix area.
Submitted by Mark Dannels