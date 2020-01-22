The Buena High School Colts wrestling team improved to 10-3 with wins over Cholla High School, 78-6, Rio Rico High School, 66-18 and Santa Rita High School, 78-6. Colts going 3-0 were Ryan Cruz 106, Isaiah Trujillo 113, Anthony Trujillo 120, Billy Ballesteros 138, Josh Kirk 152, Sam Chase 160, Devin Sullivan 170, Jon Parsons 220 and Jaden Stewart at 285. Sharing time at 126 were Ethan Martinez 2-0 and David Coronado 1-0. At 145, Austin Tiburcio went 2-1 and Rhubin Harris was 1-2 at 182.
The Colts travel to Bowie High School, El Paso, Texas Thursday for a 38-team tournament. The Colts finish up next Wednesday at home for their season closer against Cienega High School and Catalina High School. Competition begins at 4 p.m.
Submitted by Mark Dannels, Buena wrestling coach