SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s boys basketball team stayed perfect in region play Tuesday night with a 83-59 win over Cienega High School in Sierra Vista.
It didn’t take long for the Colts to build a lead the Bobcats couldn’t overcome. Buena scored the first seven points of the game in less than two minutes, which prompted Cienega to call a timeout. The Bobcats knocked down their first bucket of the game out of the break to trim their deficit to five points. Buena pushed their lead to eight points with 2:35 left in the first quarter and after the opening eight minutes, led 22-14.
Cienega found some momentum in the second quarter but not enough to take the lead. Buena’s head coach Dave Glasgow called a timeout with just under five minutes to play in the half to halt Cienega’s shift in momentum as they pulled within four, 27-23, of Buena. The Colts offense surged after the break as the built their lead back to 10 points with 2:44 to play in the second quarter. They carried a 10-point advantage, 43-33, into the intermission.
Buena’s offense continued to be unstoppable in the third quarter. The Colts capitalized on layups and drives to the basket to extend their lead to 17 points midway through the frame. Cienega attempted to claw their way back into the game. but missed free throws. The team’s inability to come up with consecutive defensive stops also hurt their comeback efforts.
The Colts sealed the win in the fourth quarter and closed out the game with their starters sitting and their bench players on the court. Isaiah Baugh led Buena with 25 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. Jovany Featherston had 16 and Pomp Braswell chipped in with 10. Tuesday’s win is Buena’s sixth consecutive region win and puts the No. 5 ranked Colts at 12-2, excluding tournament games.
The Colts return to the court on Thursday when they travel to Nogales for a rematch of last week’s thriller with the Apaches.