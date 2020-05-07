SIERRA VISTA — Their high school year may not have ended the way they wanted but Dean Leapley and Jasmine Jacquay have their sights set on their futures.
The pair signed their letters of intent to continue their wrestling careers in college. Leapley and Jacquay both received athletic and academic scholarships for their accomplishments in high school.
Leapley signed to the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. He was a captain for the Tombstone wrestling team for the last three years and was a leader on the mat for the Yellow Jackets throughout his high school career.
Jacquay heads to the Midwest to attend Indiana Tech University. She moved from Indiana to Arizona five years ago so she is familiar with the area.
Jacquay finished her high school girls wrestling career with a 31-5 record and only lost but fall once. She was the champion of five tournaments, runner up three times and placed third once. This season she was the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Girls Region 3 Champion and the 2020 AIA Girls state runner up.
Signing on Wednesday solidified a goal Jacquay had set out on starting her freshman year. Her dream almost didn’t come true after having her daughter seven months ago but having family in Indiana who offered to help her allowed her to commit to pursuing her education and her wrestling career.
“(Indiana Tech University) is the onlys school in Indiana with girls wrestling,” Jacquay said. “Everything just came together.”
The senior has a 3.8 GPA, which puts her in the top 10 of her class, and is second in command of Tombstone High’s ROTC program. She said as of now she plans on studying business but isn’t sure if that’s what she’ll pursue.
Both Leapley and Jaquay leave for their schools in July, hopefully after having a graduation experience in Tombstone.