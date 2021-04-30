DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches will host Eastern Arizona College Monday at 2 p.m. in a nine-inning play-in game at Cochise College.
As has been the policy all season at Cochise, no fans will be admitted. The game will be streamed over the Cochise College website.
The winner of Monday’s play-in game will advance to the Region 1 tournament, which begins Thursday at Central Arizona College, regular-season ACCAC champions.
Cochise, 25-19 overall, 18-16 in conference, and 4-6 in its last 10 games, split a doubleheader with Paradise Valley Community College, the second-to-last team in the ACCAC, Tuesday at Cochise College. The Apaches dropped the first game 9-7 before thumping the Pumas 24-8 in the second game.
In the first game, Paradise Valley broke a scoreless tie by scoring four runs in the top of the third inning.
Cochise countered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, the initial run coming off a Connor Caskenette home run to center field. Ethan Silcox had a RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch, pulling the Apaches to within one at 4-3.
Cochise tied the game 4-4 in the fourth when a Caskenette single scored Hernan Yanez. Javier Gutierrez’s run on a wild pitch gave the Apaches a 5-4 lead.
Paradise Valley would outscore Cochise 5-2 the fifth and sixth innings, taking a 9-7 lead.
Treyjen Meza and Jose Velasquez each pitched for Cochise, combining to allow PVCC nine runs and nine hits, walking nine and striking out 14.
Cochise had six hits. Caskenette was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Silcox, Yanez and Marsh each had one hit.
The second game began with Cochise scoring five runs in the bottom of the first and five more in the bottom of the second for a 10-0 lead.
Caskenette, Marsh and Gerardo Hernandez each had RBI triples in the first and Caskenette and DeSoto each had RBI doubles in the second to go along with Edguardo Martinez’s RBI triple.
Cochise led 13-2 going into the bottom of the fifth and then sent 14 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs off seven hits, three walks and two hit-by-pitch batters, taking a commanding 23-2 lead.
PVCC would outscore Cochise 6-1 the sixth and seventh innings. Play was stopped after the Pumas batted in the top of the seventh on the 10-run mercy rule.
Marco Ozuna, Joseph Sinclair, Angel Ortiz and Adrian Aguilera each pitched for Cochise, combining to allow PVCC eight runs and 10 hits, striking out 13 and walking four.
The Apaches pounded out 18 hits. Caskenette was 5-for-5 with five RBIs and five runs scored. Cameron Pehrson was 3-for-5 with seven RBIs and two runs scored. Marsh was 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored; Desoto 2-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored; and Hernandez 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Cochise wraps up the regular season Saturday with a doubleheader at Central Arizona College.
