Colts can't hang on against Cienega

SIERRA VISTA — Buena volleyball couldn’t hold on to beat Cienega Thursday night in Sierra Vista. The Bobcats returned to Vail with a straight set victory.
Buena lead in both the first and second games but had their leads disappear in each of the games. The Colts couldn’t closeout the early games as the Bobcats rallied and took the first two games 27-25 and 25-21.
Momentum stayed in favor of the Bobcats in the final set and mistakes by Buena and strong hitting by the Bobcats propelled them to a 25-10 third set victory.
The Colts are No. 22 in the 5A conference and Thursday’s loss put them at 6-6 overall, excluding tournament games. Buena is back on the court Friday as they participate in the Lion’s Den Invitational hosted by Mountain View Marana High School. They resume their region schedule on Tuesday when they travel to Nogales.