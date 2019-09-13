Quantcast
Colts dominate Ravens for 2nd win of season

Buena's Tory Walters runs the ball against Sahuaro earlier this season.

SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts could do no wrong Friday night, dominating on both sides of the ball and cruising to a 42-7 victory over the Empire Ravens.

Quarterback Jovoni Borbon did damage with his arm and his legs, running in two early scores and connecting on a long pass play for another before earning an early night as the game stretched out of reach.

Buena travels to Tucson once again next Friday, where they are 2-0 this season so far, to face off against the Desert View Jaguars at 7 p.m.

Check online later and Sunday's issue of the Herald/Review for more coverage.

