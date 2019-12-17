SIERRA VISTA — Once again strong defense led Buena High School’s girls basketball team to victory. This time the team from Sierra Vista defeated visiting Empire High School 59-35 on Tuesday night.
Buena opened the scoring with a 3-pointer by sophomore Alani Encinas, however, seconds later it was matched with a three by Empire. Buena broke the tie but Empire took their first lead of the game with another made 3-pointer.
The teams exchanged leads until Buena broke ahead late in the quarter. The Colts held an 18-12 advantage into the second quarter.
Empire’s one-point lead three minutes into the game was the last advantage they held in the game.
Cayla Anderson kept the Colts offense rolling with a 3-pointer of her own to start the second quarter.
Jadae Fehoko followed with two points off a putback to increase the home team’s lead 23-12 early in the second. It took Empire two minutes to net their first basket.
The Ravens pecked their way back into the game with multiple trips to the free throw line and 3-pointers. Buena escaped the second quarter with a 29-21 lead.
Buena put the game out of reach in the second half. Lydia Griffith and Alycia Cox led Buena in the third quarter with four points each. Griffith finished the night with 12 points while Cox chipped in with six off the bench. Buena’s eight point lead jumped to 16 points, 46-30, at the end of the third quarter. Encinas hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game early in the fourth quarter and finished the game with a team-leading 16 points.
The Colts are now 5-2 on the season and are back on the court on Friday when they travel to Glendale to play Williams Field High School. The team is then off until Dec. 27 when they participate in the Holiday Shoot Out at Flowing Wells High School.