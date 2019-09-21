Colts keep on rolling

TUCSON — Buena High School extended their winning streak to three games as they put a hurting on the Desert View Jaguars by the score of 35-15 in Friday's non-league bout. Missed assignments and the inability to stop Buena's high-powered offense plagued the Jaguars all night long.
On the second play of the game, Buena opened the scoring as Jovoni Borbon released a pass to Keyon Taylor which ended up as a 76-yard passing touchdown. Desert View had no answer for pro style energetic offense that Buena brought which featured multiple receivers recording catches and gaining yards after the catch.
Desert View put together a long drive that consumed the rest of the quarter, but was unable to come away with any points after Borbon broke up a pass in the endzone on fourth down from his safety position.
The first quarter ended with the Buena leading 7-0. The Colts offense continued in the second quarter Borbon again connected with Keyon Taylor for a 53-yard passing touchdown.
Desert View answered with a rushing touchdown and the point after attempt was good. The Colts entered halftime with 14-7 lead but was looking at putting more point on the board. Coach Thomas commented that if the team continued to be disciplined and the guys do their assignments, they would walk away with the win.
The Colts momentum and dominance carried on in the second half where Tory Walters contributed with a 23-yard rushing touchdown. In the fourth quarter Borbon connected with Jesse Avina for a 36-yard passing touchdown. Desert View answered back with a rushing touchdown and successfully executed the 2-point conversion.
Buena’s offensive line dominated over the Desert View’s defensive line and pushed their way down to field. Borbon dissected Desert View’s defense with his quarterback runs and found the endzone with an 8-yard rushing touchdown on the final score of the night.
The offensive game plan was exceptional as Borbon completed 7 of 11 passes for 193 yards and no interceptions. Cole Mueller also contributed by not missing his point after touchdown conversions, and made several big tackles on kickoff returns when he was the last man to beat.
Buena has the momentum as they look toward next week's freedom bout against the Apollo Hawks. As the Colts will reflect on the disappointing 43-42 loss in Glendale in 2018, Thomas said that they are focused on strength, speed, confidence and consistency.
"If the young men apply this four-prong approach and do their assignments, we have no doubt we will win our homecoming game" he said.
In their next game, Buena will attempt to advance on its 3-1 season record. The Hawks enter the bout with a 1-3 record after their 35-21 loss to Notre Dame Prep. Buena's homecoming game kicks off Friday at 7 p.m.