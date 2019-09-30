Colts' swim and dive have strong showing in Gilbert

GILBERT — Buena swimmers and divers competed in their first invitational of the season in Gilbert on Friday and Saturday. The Colts brought many first time swimmers as well as many veteran swimmers and divers.
Senior Jonas Dunn placed fourth in the 100 Butterfly and sixth in the 100 Freestyle. Dunn joined Nicholas Gerosa, Edward Dahlin, and Nathan Farris to win first overall in the 400 Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:36.30.
The girls team had some great swims as well with freshman Jasmine Schofield placing 12th in the 100 Butterfly and competed alongside Eliza Lambson, Emily Heacox, and Madison Day in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Colts also had many personal bests achieved so far this season.
Diver Tyler Angle placed ninth in the diving competition on Friday.
The Colts next invitational is this weekend in Tucson.