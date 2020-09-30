WILLCOX — A pair of 5-5 seasons in two of the past three football seasons at WIllcox High has created respect but not a lot of enthusiasm for the program at the ticket gate.
New head coach Eric Hjalmarson is starting to generate some enthusiasm while also hoping for patience in this new fall season.
“The long preseason is good because we’re a very young team,” the coach said. “It’s been bad because kids want to play football. The good part is we’ve been together for a little while.”
They’ll have to enjoy each other’s company without opponents for a little while longer. Despite cautions to avoid coronavirus spread in the pre-season, Willcox got news earlier this month that a player tested positive and practiced with the team without knowledge of any symptoms. The county health department recommended a two-week ban on practices and games, pushing their season opener back to Oct. 9. The delay caused the cancellation of a scrimmage at Round Valley and the original Oct. 2 season opener versus Safford.
“You have to play who you play, I don’t have any control over it,” Hjalmarson said. “We’ll line up and play. What can you do?”
Now they’ll prepare to host Valley Lutheran on Oct. 9 with a two-week gap in practice time. This most unusual of seasons will have that season opener double as the Cowboys’ homecoming
Game. Despite the late start the new coach hopes the community rallies for the team.
“I think football is in line with this community,” Hjalmarson said. “It’s hard work, it’s tough-nosed, it’s blue collared.”
Willcox will have just six games this season, compared to a the normal slate of 10 games.
Hjalmarson hopes his young but talented squad will get solid leadership from the returning senior trio of Ote Allsup ,JJ Lunt and Isaac Felix. Cael Debaun, another skill-player, sustained a pre-season injury and might return by the end of October. First-year senior Bridger Sanborn is a bonus, the coach said.
The youth leadership of the team includes a pair of sophomores and a freshman in the backfield, as Ayden Fuentes will be the new quarterback, joined by running backs Cristian Pando and Cash Macumber, as well as the senior Allsup, a second-team all-region player.
“It’s been good for me to have the time to evaluate the kids,” Hjalmarson said, “It doesn’t take too much time to evaluate, you pretty much know what you have when you take a look around. I see we’re talented but very young.”
Hjalmarson, 42, has seen his share of talent throughout the state after cutting his teeth for many years as an assistant at his former high school and under legendary coach Paul Moro of Blue Ridge, and the sought after George De La Torre, whom he assisted at San Tan Foothills, Dobson and Florence high schools.
Hjalmarson took Safford to records of 6-4 and 8-2 as a head coach in 2018 and 2019.
“Any buzz about me coming to this program is probably about where I’ve come from and my experience of whom I’ve coached,” Hjalmarson said.“People are really nice here on the staff and with the parents, so I’m very very happy.”
His staff includes returning assistants Mike Rand and RK Rockhil, as well as former head coach Mike Patterson and former assistant Trevor Ward. It also included Ward’s mentor, Jack Kortsen, who unfortunately passed away while helping during the pre-season.
“He was a very big part of things, a very good man and was very, very knowledgeable,” Hjalmarson said. “It was tough losing him and he’s irreplaceable.”
