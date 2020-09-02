ST. DAVID — The Tigers are back on course – the cross country course that is. St. David started their official 2020 season on Aug. 24.
“Although we only have a few athletes to date, our runners are very excited to be back and running together as a team,” St. David varsity cross-country coach Richard Jones said.
In his sixth year coaching cross country for the St. David Schools, four years at the middle school and two at the high school.
“We usually have athletes join our teams as our students hear how much fun running cross country is,” he said. “Currently we have one girl and four boys on our squad.”
Jones is hoping to not only encourage more participation in cross country but to add an additional meet to the local competition.
“We are also looking to add a St. David hosted cross country meet to the schedule for the smaller schools in Cochise County,” Jones said. “Right now we are working on the logistics of the course. It will be a fun course that we hope to schedule for some time in October.”
The Tigers’ team captains are just as excited if not more than their coach to be back running cross country for their school.
“I’m just happy to be back running with our team,” senior captain Elijah Schmidt said. “Everyone is working hard to improve. We push each other at practices to do better because we enjoy running and competing.”
Captain Alana Jones is also enthusiastic about being back with her cross-country teammates.
“I was really happy to see everyone,” Alana Jones said. “We are a close-knit team. I know we will do well because everyone is very optimistic and glad to be back running cross country.”
In only his second year at the high school, Richard Jones has a great deal to be excited about – enthusiastic athletes who enjoy the challenge of running, hosting a new meet, and helping his athletes improve their times through daily practices.
“We are all glad to back running cross country after the challenges of not being in school for the last few months,” he said. “I believe that our athletes have a good chance to do very well this season with as motivated as they are to be back running with each other.”
