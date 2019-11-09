THATCHER — Bisbee football's season came to an end Friday night after a 48-7 loss to No. 7 Thatcher.
The Pumas were down all night and couldn't muster enough offense to catch the Eagles.
Thatcher jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and maintained that advantage through the first 12 minutes. Bisbee cut the deficit in half two plays into the second half with a touchdown by Dano Lopez. That was all the Pumas would score.
Friday's loss eliminated the Pumas for the 2A state playoffs. Bisbee finishes the season with and 8-3 overall record.