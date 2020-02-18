SIERRA VISTA — Region recognitions were handed out for the Southern region earlier this week and the Buena High School boys basketball program took multiple spots.
Jovany Featherston is the 2019-2020 5A South Player of the Year and a unanimous First Team All Region selection. Featherston has averaged 17.6 points a game, made 70 three point shots, is shooting 85% from the free throw line and has 58 steals and 59 deflections this season. He is the first boys Regional Player of the Year at Buena since Brandon McClellan in 2007- 2008 and the fourth this century joining McClellan, Mike Grayson 2006-2007, and Shannon Doctor 2005-2006.
Jaylen McFadden is the 5A South Defensive Player of the Year and also a First Team All Region selection. Mcfadden is averaging 12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.4 points a game and has 30 steals, 18, blocks, and an amazing 60 deflections in 16 games this season. He missed the first ten games of the season with an ankle injury and the Colts are 15-1 in games he has played in this season.
Brock Fenton and Isaiah Baugh were both chosen 2nd Team All Region. Fenton is averaging 11.9 points and 3.8 assists a game, had made 50 three point goals this season, and is also shooting 85% from the free throw line. He hit a deep clutch three at the end of regulation to put the game in Nogales into overtime and made several clutch plays late in a close road victory at Ironwood Ridge a week ago Thursday. Buagh, an explosive scorer has averaged 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds a game this season. He has scored twenty or more points five times this year, dour times in region play, including a season and career high 25 in an 83-59 home victory over Cienega on Jan. 28.
No. 5 Buena host No. 12 Ironwood Ridge on Wednesday for their first round playoff game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Submitted by Dave Glasgow, Buena boys basketball coach