5A South Player of the Year Jovany Featherston has committed to play for Wenatchee Valley College. Wenatchee, a Community College in Washington near the Oregon border, plays in the Northwest Athletic Conference, the largest Community College Athletic Conference in the country.
Wenatchee is coached by former Tucson High point guard Jeremy Harden. Featherston averaged 17.5 points a game and shot 85% from the line this past season while leading Buena to a 25-4 record and the 5A South Championship. He scored 23 points in the Colts 69-63 win over Ironwood Ridge in the 5A State Tournament.
Submitted by Dave Glasgow