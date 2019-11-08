Herald/Review sports reporter Alexis Ramanjulu is in Peoria to live-tweet all the action between the Buena Colts and the Sunrise Mountain Mustangs in the first round of the 2019 5A football playoffs. Follow the game here.
top story
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Herald/Review sports reporter Alexis Ramanjulu is in Peoria to live-tweet all the action between the Buena Colts and the Sunrise Mountain Mustangs in the first round of the 2019 5A football playoffs. Follow the game here.