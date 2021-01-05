Family and friends have always had a positive impact on Dominic Avant’s life.
It was a good friend who got him into the game he loves, and his father and grandmother who introduced him to skills that will carry him in life when he’s not on the football field.
Avant began playing football when he was 3 years old when a friend told him that would be a way for them to spend more time together. To this day the pair stay in touch, despite living in different states, and his love of the game has only grown.
“I started in tackle football and ever since I put on pads I fell in love with it,” Avant said. “I love everything about football.”
The senior played the last two seasons on Buena’s varsity team. Avant said he thought he deserved a varsity spot his sophomore year but is appreciative the coaches didn’t rush him as that year on the junior varsity team helped him develop more and become a better player. Over the course of his two years, Avant played on both sides of the ball for Buena, primarily as a tackle and as a nose guard. In the Colts’ four games last season, Avant had 11 tackles.
“He has matured so much physically and mentally during his four years here at Buena,” Buena head football coach Joe Thomas said. “His growth was because of his hard work, commitment and determination to be successful.”
Avant hopes to continue his football career in college after graduating in May. He hasn’t made a decision on where he will play but has multiple offers. Avant says the commitment the Buena coaching staff showed him in helping him develop is paying off and being able to play this fall has only increased the number of offers and schools interested in him.
“I’m extremely grateful we were permitted to play this year,” Avant said. “I have a lot of respect for Coach Thomas for getting us games because I know it wasn’t easy.”
The senior plans to study business or architecture if the school he chooses has those majors. His passion for architecture comes from his dad, who he’s helped build projects with. Avant said over the summer they built a stone wall with a television and fireplace in their living room.
He also enjoys cooking when he’s not on the field. Avant said that he’s learned everything he knows about cooking from his grandmother.
Avant has represented Buena on the school’s wrestling and track teams. He said he joined those two teams to help condition for football.
“He is definitely one of my players I will never forget,” Thomas said.
