FRESHMAN FORCE: Self motivation propels Tombstone's Schilling

TOMBSTONE — Kierstan Schilling may be the youngest Yellow Jacket on the court for the Tombstone High School volleyball team, but she doesn’t play like it.
The 5-foot-11 freshman leads Tombstone in blocks and is a vocal leader on a senior-heavy rotation.
“She does not play like a freshman,” said Yellow Jackets volleyball head coach Dan Romero. “People ask me why I don’t have her play on the freshman team or on JV and I tell them to watch her play. I can’t put her there.”
Schilling first started playing volleyball in sixth grade for Huachuca City School, despite attending Walter J. Meyer School, because the sport ran in her blood.
“My grandma and mom played volleyball,” she said. “Hearing my mom talk about it made me interested.”
Her love of the game has only grown since becoming part of Tombstone’s varsity rotation, Each match is intense and her teammates have the same passion to win every game like she does. Schilling said she’s always had a competitive nature when it comes to sports, which some of her teammates in the past haven’t shared her same spirit, but her current teammates have the same passion as she does.
“I love the intensity (of volleyball),” Schilling said. “I get to play with other girls who also love to play (the game).”
Schilling didn’t expect to make the varsity squad so soon. She attended summer practices with the team, and during one of the practices ahead of Tombstone’s scrimmage Romero handed her the varsity schedule. She couldn’t believe it. Schilling said she double checked with her coach to make sure he really meant to give her a varsity schedule.
“People told me it was a possibility, but I wasn’t thinking that way,” Schilling said. “I was so nervous because there were so many different girls and older girls.”
Even though she’s having a positive impact on her team, she knows there is always room for improvement. Schilling said she always strives to be the best she can be, which can cause her to be too critical of herself. However, she is working on not being too harsh on herself, which she says she noticed has improved her game.
“I’m the type of person that’s like ‘what can I do better?’” she said. “I call Moxie (Mosman), ‘mother Moxie’ because when she sees that I’m upset, she’s the first one to come up to me.”
Schilling also says her coach is helping her understand the importance of having a “next play mentality” and says Romero is the best coach she’s had, because he points out her mistakes and helps her get better.
When volleyball season ends, Schilling plans to play basketball in the winter and is considering playing tennis in the spring for the Yellow Jackets. She first started playing basketball in seventh grade after the coaches recruited her because of her height.
“People say I’m intimidating because I’m tall,” she said with a laugh. “I’m not that scary. Ask anyone here — I’m always laughing.”
Sports aren’t all Schilling cares about. The freshman says she is most proud of the fact that she has been able to maintain straight “A’s” so far while maining her high lever of play.
“I’ve always wanted to be amazing (at something), because I’m getting better, not just because I’m good at something.”