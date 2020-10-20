Although Reagan McGuire is just a freshman, she’s already making a name for herself at Tombstone High School and in Cochise County.
McGuire has placed in the top five in all the local meets she has competed in this season and has placed in the top third of the larger meets the Yellow Jackets have participated in.
The freshman said her favorite meet thus far has been the Desert Twilight XC Festival in San Tan Valley. In that race McGuire finished 32nd of 200 girls and ran the 5,000 meters in just over 22 minutes. She said it was her favorite race because it was her first large meet and because it was at twilight, which was new for her.
“Even though this is for next year, my goal is to finish in the top 25 at (the Desert Twilight XC Festival),” McGuire said.
Right now, she has her sights on representing Tombstone at the state meet. Since the Yellow Jackets don’t have enough girls to have an official team, McGuire has to finish in the top seven at the sectional race to qualify individually. The sectional race will be in two weeks in Rio Rico.
“I’m nervous but I’m confident,” McGuire said.
She finished 11th at the Rio Rico Rattler Invitational earlier this month with a personal best of 22:08.2.
McGuire doesn’t feel like she is suffering from not having more teammates because she says Taylor Jundt, the Yellow Jackets’ other female runner, always pushes her.
“We’re always next to each other in races,” McGuire said. “Taylor is just as good as me so she pushes me. My teammates push me to be better so I get better and better.”
Tombstone cross-country coach Jake Winslow says McGuire’s desire to become better and her work ethic is what makes her special, as well as why she’s been successful.
“Right away I could tell she had potential,” he said. “She has a competitive instinct. She’s a hard working kid. That’s why she’s succeeding.”
Winslow said he can’t remember a time when he’s had a freshman have an immediate impact like she has.
McGuire is surprised at how successful she’s been in her first high school season. She admits she didn’t think the success would come that fast since she’s only in her third cross country season.
“It’s a big difference between high school and middle school cross country,” McGuire said. “I didn’t think I would perform as well as I have.”
McGuire, who moved to the area just over two years ago, joined the Col. Smith cross country team when she was in seventh grade. She said she joined to stay in shape for the upcoming track season. While she started with sprints, distance running has become her favorite.
“It’s a happy place for me,” McGuire said of her time on the course. “If I’m upset I can go for a run and feel better.”
With all the success she’s having, Winslow said his star freshman is staying grounded and humble.
“She deserves every good thing,” Winslow said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.