REGION — Arizona high schools' spring championships are still set to take place later this season despite school closures and other consequences stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, but athletic competitions are suspended for two weeks.
Those decisions were announced Monday morning by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, which oversees high school athletics in the state.
“The governor’s office and the state health department have recommended a two-week suspension of school and activities,” said the AIA’s press release. “If this time frame holds true, it should hopefully not impact postseason tournaments.”
“We will keep all processes in place for postseason tournaments. If the spring championship season extends for any period of time, the AIA will be ready to conduct tournaments in their entirety.”
The AIA said all sporting events scheduled between Monday through March 28 would be cancelled, but individual schools could institute longer bans.
All fees associated with the cancellations will be waived, AIA said.
“Our first objective is to get students back into the classroom and then have them return to the athletic arenas when appropriate. As Board members we will work diligently with our constituents to ensure a smooth transition back to school as usual.”
Bisbee basketball coach Todd Hammett said the news wasn’t as bad as it could have been. "I thought this would be the best case scenario in this situation. At least there's a chance we can still play,” he said. “I'm happy for the seniors, not just my seniors, but seniors in all sports."
Some activities are still permitted, according to the release.
“The association will respect all decisions made by schools and school districts in regard to practices during this time of suspension,” the statement reads. “The AIA will defer to the schools and support their decisions from this standpoint.”
Hammett said his team would not be holding practice during the suspension.
"I'm not holding practice. It’s best for our kids to stay home at the moment and see how this plays out."
Buena and Tombstone high schools have suspended all athletic activities for the next two weeks, including practices. Mike Tomooka, head coach for the Buena softball team, said he understands how the virus could spread with ease, especially in sport, and says the AIA and school districts' decision is the "right thing to do."
"The kids were having fun," he said. "(They) are anxious to play and practice. I'm glad they want to be practicing."
Tomooka and Hammett both question how the season will progress if it's resumed because fitting two weeks of games in near the end of the season could be tricky, since they didn't move the state tournament dates as of Monday.