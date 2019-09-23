In the swing of things: Tombstone volleyball finishes second in Douglas tournament

DOUGLAS — Bisbee and Tombstone high schools’ volleyball teams participated in the 2nd Annual Bulldog Volleyball Invitational held at Douglas High School this past weekend.
Bisbee went 3-2 in pool play, which earned them the second seed and automatic first-round bye in bracket play. The Lady Pumas defeated Douglas, 20-14, Desert View, 25-15 and Valley Union (23-14).
Meanwhile, Bisbee lost 25-16 and 25-15 to Tombstone in the second round of the bracket play.
Tombstone was 1-4 in pool play, with their lone win against Bisbee in their first game of the tournament. In bracket play, the Lady Yellow Jackets were the sixth seed. They played Desert View and won with scores of 25 -17 and 25-12 to advance to the next round.
Tombstone then beat Bisbee to face Nogales in the finals. The No.1 seed Nogales proved too tough for Tombstone as Nogales won 25-17 and 25-18.
Bisbee is back on the court Tuesday to host Pima at 6 p.m. Tombstone returns to action on Wednesday when they host Benson at Walter J Meyer School.