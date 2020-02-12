For the past four years Lydia Griffith has walked into the locker room with the school’s girls basketball records in her sight.
As a sophomore Griffith decided she wanted to be Buena’s all time leading scorer for girls basketball. On Jan. 31 she claimed that title. Griffith entered the Colts game against Nogales in Sierra Vista two points away from the 939 school record for career points. The senior was held without a point in the first quarter but knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:38 to play in the second quarter off an inbound pass to surpass the previous record.
“It was nerves that made it take so long,” Griffith said after the game in January. “Ever since sophomore year I wanted it. The stats are in the locker room and I saw it and wanted it. I’m very proud (of breaking the record).”
When Lydia Griffith steps onto the basketball court, it’s her time to shine.According to Maxpreps.com the guard has 229 points in 20 games this season and 951 points in his career.
Statistics for Buena’s last two have not been entered as of presstime.
“People know me as this quiet person, but I think I talk a lot at home or just when you get to know me … it takes a while to get to know me, but I think I talk a lot,” said the Buena High School junior. “It’s just on the court, I get wild and start talking.”
Buena girls basketball coach, Cole Colvin, knows despite being a girl of few words, her words can pack a punch.
“The fact that Lydia was the one to break the record is so ironic as she is the model team player and would be perfectly fine with her teammates scoring the ball and us winning.” head coach Cole Colvin wrote in a statement to the Herald/Review in January.
“Lydia is the perfect young lady. She is the best leader I have ever seen, she holds herself and her team to high standards, but most importantly she gives everything she has every night.”
Griffith almost never picked up a basketball. It was her twin brother who told her to give it a try when they were 9 years old. The pair played in the city league hosted by Sierra Vista, and continued to play together for roughly four years.
She said their time on the court was like “family bonding.”
“In the beginning, I wanted to do soccer, but then my brother made me play basketball,” Griffith said last year. “We were supposed to try every sport at least once, that’s what my parents said. So I was like, ‘No, I just want to stick with soccer,’ but he was like, ‘No, you have to do it.’
“I tried it, and I liked it.”
The game didn’t come easy to the 16-year-old.
She admits when she first started it took a lot of practice for her to become better at the basics of basketball to be at the level she is now.
She doesn’t let the pressure of being a top athlete and a student phase her, because her natural competitive side with her twin brother makes her want to be the best at everything.
“It’s (growing up with a twin) very competitive in everything we do — grades or sports,” she said. “We’re always seeing who’s the best., like our AIMS scores and AzMerit scores: We always compete who has the highest.
“(The competition) motivates me. I like to win, so I always want to do better than him. So that motivates me to do better.”
When she’s not on the court, Griffith can be found on the sidelines as a member of the sports medicine program.
She is taking part in Wesley Wood’s intern program this year, and aspires to be a physical therapist.