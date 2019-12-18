SIERRA VISTA — Even after Jaslyn Booker graduates in May, she won't leave Buena High School completely. Her name is etched in school’s history, and will be until someone breaks her records.
The senior set the school’s girls basketball single season rebounding record during her sophomore year when she pulled down 301 rebounds, breaking the previous record of 299.
This year, in her final season at Buena, the senior is on pace to break the school's girls basketball all time rebounding record of 723 within the next couple of games. Booker is 11 rebounds away for taking the title.
“It's just another thing,” Booker said about the records. “I'm more focused on our team success.”
Though the current season is in its infancy, the forward has picked up where she left off last season. According to MaxPreps.com, Booker is tied for first on the team with an average of 7.7 rebounds per game, and is third on the team in scoring, averaging of 10.3 points per game.
“(What’s going through my mind on the court) is just to do my job for my teammates and do my best for them,” Booker told the Herald/Review last year. “My job is to get rebounds and score down low in the paint. It’s challenging sometimes, but I like to be challenged.”
The four-year varsity player began her basketball career as an eighth-grader. Booker had played softball for seven years leading up to being persuaded to leave the diamond for the court. She said her father told her to give the game a try.
“It (softball) just wasn’t fun anymore, so I needed to try something new,” Booker said last season. “Everyone in my family plays basketball, so that’s what we bond over. We’ll go to the gym sometimes, whenever we have free time, (and) we’ll play.”
Come game time her parents and siblings are in the stands at as many contests they can attend. But they aren’t the only family Booker has in the gymnasium. The Buena girls basketball record holder says her teammates are also family and what she is going to miss most after graduating.
“I'm going to miss the chemistry because we've spent so much time together over the years,” she said. "Everyone on the team (has helped me grow) cause we've all kind of have grown together."
Despite having only played the game for five years, Booker has captured the attention of this in and outside of Sierra Vista. She entered the season with multiple offers to continue to her basketball career. Booker said she wasn't expecting to have offers but they are a result of her hard work.
"I like that I have the privilege to do so," she said. "(This shows that) when I start something I put all of my energy into something."
When Booker is not on the court, she enjoys reading and painting. She also says she spends most of her free time on schoolwork because her academics are important to her.