New position, same role: Buena's Borbon leads by example on and off the field

SIERRA VISTA — When Jovoni Borbon steps onto the football field Friday nights, there’s nothing he won’t do in order to help his team win.
“I told Coach Thomas ... that win, lose or draw I’m going to be hurting after the game because every single game I’m giving everything,” Borbon said. “In the past I’ve only played quarterback so I’ve only been focused on one thing, but I think it’s good for me to be focusing on all these different things ... because I think it’s helping us.”
In his final season donning Buena blue, the senior is leading his team as the starting quarterback for the fourth consecutive year but is also the group’s starting safety.
“Players make plays and he is a playmaker,” said Buena head coach Joe Thomas, who’s known him since Borbon was in elementary school. “I am going to miss him next year, but we still have a lot of football left before we have to part ways. I will never forget him and I don’t know when the next time I will coach a four-year varsity starter at the same position.”
Borbon leads the Colts in interceptions, with two, both came against Apollo last Friday. On offense he is Buena’s leading rusher with 405 yards on 46 carries and four touchdowns. Borbon has more than 100 rushing yards in three games so far.
“I like playing safety and defense better than quarterback honestly,” he said. “I know what the quarterback is doing because I obviously play the position, so I can see the ball and I can identify the players he’s going to throw to.
“I know from being on the other side of the ball what they are trying to do.”
Borbon first started taking safety reps a year ago, but really worked on footwork and technique this past summer. He said he attended three camps this summer, all as a free safety, which has helped him at his new position.
“His hard work, preparation and love for the game shows on the football field” Thomas said. “He is definitely one of the best players on the field each game.”
With just five high school football games remaining, Borbon is treasuring his time as a Colt. Because of the little time he has left in his high school football career, the senior is playing with an extra chip on this shoulder.
“I don’t know if something clicked, like reality — I’ve always had the passion for football to play every single day, but it’s almost like reality now that I’ve got (a few) games left, some playoff games and then my high school football career is done,” he said.
The Tombstone native played most of his sports in Sierra Vista growing up, but represented Walter J. Meyer as a wrestler and track athlete. Borbon said while football is passion of his and he hopes to continue playing in college, he likes participating in other sports and activities. During his time at Buena, Borbon has wrestled, played baseball, was on the track and field team, is in the Key Club as well is on Student Council.
“Jovoni is an all-around good student athlete,” Thomas said. “Any coach would love to have him on their team, and any teacher would love to have him as their student.”