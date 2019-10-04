No. 7 Bisbee hangs on to beat Willcox

WILLCOX — An interception with 48 seconds left sealed Bisbee’s fifth win of the season on Friday.
The No. 7 Pumas defeated Willcox on the road, 28-21, to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Senior and starting quarterback RJ Wright was sidelined Friday as a precautionary measure, which gave the ball to Bug Molina.
“He did an outstanding job for us,” coach Brian Vertrees wrote in a text to the Herald/Review after the game.
David Ballesteros scored twice for the Pumas. Once on the ground once from seven yards out and another from 52 yards out. Senior wide receiver Dano lopez caught two touchdown passes in the win.
Tyler Schasteen sealed the game with an interception in redzone with 48 seconds left.
Bisbee hosts Tombstone Friday for the team’s first of two matchups this season.