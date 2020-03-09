THATCHER — The Bisbee boys golf team played this past Friday and Saturday in the Mt. Graham Invitational in Thatcher.
As a team, the Pumas finished third of nine total teams in a field of more than 45 players. Senior RJ Wright dominated the field to shoot a two-day total of even par. He shot 1-under on the first day and 1-over on the second day. The closest golfer to him was 20 strokes back.
Noah Swisher and Cade Morales also played well for the Pumas. They struggled the first day in gusting winds but settled down and played a better second day, helping Bisbee clinch third place.
Bisbee plays Morenci and Willcox on March 31.
Submitted by Rocky Wright