Pumas scratch past Eagles

BISBEE — No. 3 Bisbee soccer moved to 8-0 Tuesday evening with a 5-4 win over visiting Desert Christian High School. The win-loss record does not reflect tournament games.
The Pumas struck first as junior Zergyo Adame capitalized on a nice stretch pass from Jonathon Chacara less than five minutes into the game. Bisbee’s defense was sluggish to start the game as Desert Christian put pressure on Bisbee’s defense for most of the first half. Shortly after the Pumas scored, the Eagles tied the game 1-1.
Bisbee didn’t back down. In the 36th minute, Adame headed the ball past multiple Eagle defenders to spring his teammates Javier Bustamante and Luis Morales.
Bustamante’s initial shot was blocked by the keeper, who came out to play a higher angle. However, Bustamante was able to jam the ball loose from the keeper’s grasp and score in the wide open net.
A turnover in front of their own net by the Pumas led to an easy goal for the Eagles which tied the game once again 2-2. The teams went into halftime tied.
Desert Christian broke the tie minutes into the second half. A long shot rolled past Bisbee’s keeper Jose Martin as he misread the shot.
Four minutes later the Pumas erased the 3-2 deficit, tying the game on a header by Morales inside the box.
Five minutes later Desert Christian capitalized off a throw-in into the box which was kicked past the goalkeeper to make the score 4-3. Bisbee was able to muster forward and tie the game in the latter stages of the second half as Morales scored from the right side of the box.
Adame sealed the Pumas win with roughly five minutes to play. His shot rolled past multiple defenders, hit the goal post and trickled past the keeper.
Bisbee hopes to keep their momentum going in their final two games.
They travel to Desert Christian on Tuesday before the closeout the regular season at Warren ballpark on Thursday.