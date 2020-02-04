MARANA — Once wasn’t enough for the Buena High School girls basketball team.
The Colts defeated Marana 51-31 to win the 5A Southern Region for the second consecutive season. Last year Buena defeated Marana in Sierra Vista to win the region for the first time since 2011. Four seasons ago, the team didn’t win a single game.
“The ladies have simply just worked so hard,” head coach Cole Colvin wrote in a statement to the Herald/Review. “The offseason consisted of lots of skill work and weight lifting. This season has just been so focused after they got rid of the rust in the start of the year they have just taken off.”
Tuesday’s win moves the Colts to 14-2 and a perfect 8-0 in region play. They play their final home game of the regular season on Friday when Ironwood Ridge comes to town. Tipoff is scheduled to for 7 p.m.