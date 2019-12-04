SIERRA VISTA — Andy Richardson ran each cross-country race this season like he had for the previous three years, but after each race it hit him there wasn’t a next year to look forward to.
“It was hard to go through meets and then be done,” he said.
The Buena High School senior said his final season of cross-country made him appreciate running more than he had in the past because of the experiences it allowed him to have. Richardson said his favorite race to compete in was in Woodbridge, California because of the level of competition and the course.
Richardson has been a state qualifier in cross-country each year at Buena and constantly finished in the top 30 individually, and the teams he’s been on have finished in the top 10 teams in the state as well. This year he was the first Buena finisher at Cave Creek Golf Course. He was the 30th person to cross the finish line of more than 200 runners with a time of 17:10.
“I had been running the same as I had in other seasons,” Richardson said. “I feel a lot stronger mentally, which I’m proud of. I feel like it’s important to appreciate (successful finishes).”
This past season, Richardson not only emerged as a leader on the courses, but on his team as well, which was something new for him and an adjustment he had to make.
“(The season was) interesting because people looked up to me because I am the only person who’s been on the team for four years,” Richardson said. “I would use some of the races as teaching moments for my teammates to help them improve.”
Richardson had even more eyes on him since the boys and girls teams were under one coach, Roger Bristow, this season. Both teams trained together, which didn’t bother the senior. He said he liked having a closer interaction with the girls team than they had previously because it allowed them to support one another at races.
“There wasn’t a connection between both teams before,” he said. “I feel like there was a stronger bond this year.”
The connection and bond Richardson had with his teammates and learning the trust they have to have with one another on the course caused him to believe more in the team aspect of cross-country.
“Before high school, I thought of racing as an individual sport,” he said. “My paradigm has changed.”
He said then although he’s running solo, he believes his teammates are running as hard as they can, and knowing that they are is motivation to keep going and giving his all, even when he’s tired.
In addition to running cross-country for Buena, Richardson also is a distance runner on the track team. He says he likes track for the atmosphere and says it’s much faster than cross-country. After graduating, Richardson will be serving a two-year mission through the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints.