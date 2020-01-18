BISBEE — A stagnant second half against Thatcher High School Friday night resulted in a 69-53 loss for the Bisbee High School boys basketball team. The loss dropped the Pumas to 4-7 on the season with a handful of games remaining.
Thatcher scored the first four points of the game in less than a minute to take the early lead, however, a three by Luke Hammett kept them close in the early stages. A layup by David Ballesteros gave the home team their first lead of the game with 6:23 to play in the first quarter. Thatcher would score the next eight points to push ahead 12-8 with just under four minutes left in the frame. Bisbee battled back to tie the game 14-14 with 1:17 on the clock. The Eagles led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Facing a 21-16 deficit early in the new quarter, sharp shooting from behind the arch gave the Pumas a 22-21 advantage two minutes into the second frame. Bisbee relied on their three-point shooting throughout the quarter. Will Wright finished with 12 points on four made 3-pointers. Hammett added three more made 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Bisbee trailed 38-36 at halftime.
The Pumas hung with the Eagles for most of the third quarter but was not able to gain enough momentum to build a lead. They held a one-point advantage with 5:10 to play in the third but that was the last lead they would hold in the game. Thatcher gained some offensive momentum inside the paint and from the foul line and led 55-50 heading into the fourth quarter.
David Ballesteros, who led the Pumas with 18 points, was held off the scoresheet in the second half. As a team Bisbee scored 17 points in the second half and only three in the final quarter.
Thatcher capitalized on the Pumas lack of offensive productivity and put the game out of reach in the final quarter.
Bisbee is back on the court on Tuesday when they host Benson at 7 p.m.