BISBEE — A strong offensive line and a strong defense are what Bisbee head football coach Brian Vertrees hopes helps his team this season.
The Pumas didn’t know their fate for most of the summer but received the greenlight for practices on Sept. 8, just in time to meet the AIA’s start date for football. Bisbee will open their season at home on Oct. 2 against Sequoia Charter School followed by a game at Globe on Oct. 9.
The Pumas are returning four starting offensive linemen and eight defensive starters. Vertrees said he has high expectations from his offensive line, which includes Christian Contreras, EJ Herndandez, Edward Holly, Christopher Contreras and Nito Herndandez.
“(They) will anchor us up front, all are upperclassmen and we have a great combination of size and athleticism up front,” Vertrees said. “(Manny) Amaya will be stout on defense as he was our leading tackler last season.
Amaya is also the only returning skills player for the Pumas. But Bisbee’s head coach isn’t concerned with the new faces on his team.
“We have some outstanding athletes joining us this season that I’m going to expect a lot from,” Vertrees said. “Cody Ricketson is in line to really have a strong season as well as Tyler Schasteen as both were in the mix for us last season in the backfield and on defense.”
Last season the Puma offence relied on wide receivers Daniel Lopez and running back Hunter Perry. Both graduated in May, along with starting quarterback RJ Wright. It’s too soon to know who will replace Lopez or Perry but as for Wright’s replacement the competition is on. At the time of press time, Vertrees said sophomore Diego Chavez and senior Zergyo Adame are competing to be the Pumas starting quarterback.
Vertrees said he has 35 people out for the team which is about how many were on the team last season. However, the district and board are only allowing 28 players to be dressed. The limit is important for social distancing on the buses for away games. The district will also be using two buses instead of one for away games to allow for better social distancing.
“At the 2A level, we should be able to operate just fine with 28 dressed out,” Vertrees said. “I think it helps increase competition at practice to be named one of those 28.”
Last year the Pumas finished with an 8-2 overall record and were 3-1 against region opponents. Their only region lost was to Benson. Their success earned them the 10th seed in the postseason but their quest for the state championship ended in the first round to Thatcher High School.
Right now the goal for Vertrees and his team is to improve each week and win as many games as they can.
“My expectation this year is that we work to get better each week, prepare well and play as hard nosed as possible,” he said. “We want to score enough to win each week.”
