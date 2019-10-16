Striking up success: Bisbee's Adame brings passion to the pitch

BISBEE — Zergyo Adame’s passion for soccer started after watching the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
During recess, at Naco Elementary School, Adame and his friends would divide themselves into two teams and start kicking the ball around, mimicking what they saw on the television. Fast forward five years and the same group of kids are playing for Bisbee High School’s soccer team.
“I was so happy (they made a team),” Adame said. “I was asking them to make one since I was in eighth grade. I like to represent where I’m from and how it feels.”
He added that he feels lucky that his same friend group has been able to maintain their friendship as they progressed from Naco Elementary School to Bisbee. Their chemistry seems to be paying off as the Pumas are 8-0 this season, excluding tournament games, and are ranked second in the 2A Conference.
Adame led the Pumas in scoring last season and is one of the team’s top scorers again this year, but the junior has come to realize he values his team’s success over his individual accolades.
“Back when I first started playing, I liked scoring, but now I like when the whole team is playing well,” he said. “Sometimes I prefer making a good assist over scoring.”
The junior said he has been working on his passing and placement of his passes so he can set his teammates up for goals. Adame had two goals and two assists in Bisbee’s 5-4 win over Desert Christian on Tuesday.
Although Adame credits the Word Cup with inspiring him to start kicking a soccer ball around, he was first introduced to the sport when he was roughly 4 years old. Adame remembers going to Naco, Sonora, Mexico to watch his dad play in Sunday league games. Now he and his 5-year-old twin brothers play and are having success in the same game.
When Adame isn’t donning red for the Bisbee soccer team, he’s playing basketball and baseball for his school. Adame says he intends to run track and wrestle for the Pumas this spring and winter too. He said soccer and baseball are his favorites amongst the plethora of sports he partakes in.
Adame has played baseball since t-ball and it’s a sport that comes naturally to him. He admits he hasn’t always been athletic but since “puberty hit” he has put more effort into working out and exercising, so he’s become a better athlete.
Off the court and field Adame uses his time to perfect another craft of his. Adame joined the theater club this year, which he hopes will help him with his stage presence and help him get rid of stage fright.
The reason he wants to improve his stage presence is because in his free time he likes to sing Mexican music. A month ago Adame created a Facebook page, Zergyo Adame Off, where he posts videos of himself singing. Adame says in the month since creating the page he has 3,500 followers.
Although Adame as an array of skills and talents, nothing beats taking to the pitch.
“Right now I can’t find anything that compares to playing soccer,” he said. “Singing is right there though.”