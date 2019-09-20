Thatcher takes season sweep over Tombstone

THATCHER — The ever so tough Thatcher Eagles volleyball team handed the Yellow Jackets their second loss of the season Thursday night as the home team won in straight sets: 25-9, 25-13 and 25-7.
"The kids played hard," head coach Dan Romero told the Herald/Review. "However, Thatcher dug every ball tonight."
Tombstone only had two kills, both from Jazmine Gil-Urias. Moxie Mosman led the Yellow Jackets with 5 assists while Jasmine Ortega led the team with eight digs. Freshman Kieristan Schilling once again led Tombstone in blocks with three.
The Yellow Jackets are now 4-2 overall this season and participate in the 2nd Annual Bulldog Volleyball Invitational this weekend.